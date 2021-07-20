 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mikebriefs
0 Comments

Mikebriefs

  • 0

GREENSBORO — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host city native Rhiannon Giddens with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi in concert on Sept. 2.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert will range from $29 to $69.

They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

An acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Giddens "uses her art to excavate the past and reveal bold truths about our present," the Tanger Center said in Tuesday's announcement.

— Staff and Wire Reports

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership
Faith

Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership

Longtime Assistant Rabbi Andy Koren will lead the 114-year-old Temple Emanuel, which is known for its social justice stands and outreach. And new Assistant Rabbi Libby Fisher is the first woman to serve as a rabbi at the Greensboro synagogue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News