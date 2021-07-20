Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host city native Rhiannon Giddens with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi in concert on Sept. 2.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert will range from $29 to $69.

They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

An acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Giddens "uses her art to excavate the past and reveal bold truths about our present," the Tanger Center said in Tuesday's announcement.

