Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — A man is dead after being hit by two cars within the span of minutes.

The bizarre incident happened on South Elm-Eugene Street. Pernell Winston Fulton, a 60-year-old from Greensboro, was charged with felony hit-and-run after he hit a 71-year-old pedestrian and fled the scene, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The pedestrian, John Wayne Rankin, was crossing South Elm-Eugene Street near West Meadowview Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck by a 2022 Ram 1500 pickup truck. The truck was traveling in the left lane as Rankin attempted to cross outside of a marked crosswalk.

After Rankin was hit, he remained on the ground. That’s when Fulton, driving a 2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck owned by the city of Greensboro, ran over Rankin and continued driving. Rankin died as a result of his injuries.

RALEIGH — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to provide the first real test for the state’s new early-warning system for roads, bridges and culverts that are in danger of flooding.

The N.C. Department of Transportation and the state Division of Emergency Management have developed systems that use about 400 stream gauges, rainfall data, software and computer models to show where road flooding is likely to happen in advance and to monitor flood waters at key locations in real time.

NCDOT will use the information internally to decide where and when to close roads and to alert first responders and the public. The agency won’t rely on gauges alone to determine when to close a road, but the system will help the department decide where to send people and equipment.

“It’s just a lot more data at our fingertips so we can make decisions and deploy resources more efficiently and ultimately save lives,” said Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the agency.

NCDOT and Emergency Management put the new system in place last spring but haven’t seen how it works in a big storm yet.

ABERDEEN — A fisherman recently caught a piranha in a Moore County lake, according to wildlife officials.

Officials add that the piranha, which was caught in Aberdeen Lake, was likely a pet that outgrew its tank and “was tossed into the lake by its owners.”

Piranhas are carnivorous fish with razor-sharp teeth native to South America. Despite their teeth, piranhas rarely attack people.

— Wire Reports