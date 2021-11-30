Mikebriefs

Crews are searching for a missing boater who never showed up to meet his friend off the North Carolina coast.
The 44-year-old was last seen on surveillance video leaving Federal Point Yacht Club in Carolina Beach between 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, on a 19-foot SeaCraft boat, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.
His friend told the Coast Guard that the man was supposed to meet him about 3 miles west of Frying Pan Tower, which is located about 32 miles off the coast of North Carolina, but never showed.
Boat and air crews with the Coast Guard are searching the area near Frying Pan Shoals for the boater.
The boater's friends said he had life jackets and a radio onboard with him, according to the Coast Guard.
A fire on Friday destroyed 60 guitars and up to 100 paintings at the Concord home of Jim Avett, father of Scott and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers band.
“The fire started from a golf cart,” Jim Avett posted on Facebook late Friday. “Half the house is totally beyond repair.”
As they rushed to the scene just before 1 p.m., firefighters saw “a smoke column from a distance,” according to a Facebook post by the Allen Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters on the first engine to arrive noticed “heavy fire from the garage,” fire officials said in the post. They entered the house to keep the flames from spreading.
Firefighters from four other fire departments arrived with more water and helped attack the fire, according to the Allen Fire Department post.
No one was hurt, fire officials said.
“Great team work by all involved!” the fire department posted.
Jim Avett said a cat is missing.
He said the guitars “were almost a total loss” and all of the art was destroyed.
His sons’ band, The Avett Brothers, is the nationally touring, N.C.-based Americana/country-rock/country-folk/folk-rock band.
“While we are saddened by this setback it is not a knockout punch,” Avett posted on Facebook.
RALEIGH — A bipartisan group of former governors from around the country are banding together to support an anti-gerrymandering lawsuit in North Carolina, saying the state's new political maps are an affront to democracy.
They include one Democrat — former North Carolina Gov. Mike Easley — and three Republicans: former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who was also the Libertarian Party's nominee for vice president in the 2016 presidential election.
"I have pledged to do everything I can, to fight in every state, to terminate partisan gerrymandering," Schwarzenegger said in a news release announcing a court filing he and the others filed Monday supporting the lawsuit. "These latest maps in North Carolina are yet another example of politicians placing their interests above the people."
The lawsuit they're supporting was filed by the North Carolina NAACP a month ago. It doesn't challenge the specific lines that Republican lawmakers recently passed into law — two other lawsuits so far are challenging those — but rather, this one challenges the rules that lawmakers used to draw the maps in the first place.