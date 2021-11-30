Mikebriefs

Crews are searching for a missing boater who never showed up to meet his friend off the North Carolina coast.

The 44-year-old was last seen on surveillance video leaving Federal Point Yacht Club in Carolina Beach between 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, on a 19-foot SeaCraft boat, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

His friend told the Coast Guard that the man was supposed to meet him about 3 miles west of Frying Pan Tower, which is located about 32 miles off the coast of North Carolina, but never showed.

Boat and air crews with the Coast Guard are searching the area near Frying Pan Shoals for the boater.

The boater's friends said he had life jackets and a radio onboard with him, according to the Coast Guard.​

A fire on Friday destroyed 60 guitars and up to 100 paintings at the Concord home of Jim Avett, father of Scott and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers band.

“The fire started from a golf cart,” Jim Avett posted on Facebook late Friday. “Half the house is totally beyond repair.”

As they rushed to the scene just before 1 p.m., firefighters saw “a smoke column from a distance,” according to a Facebook post by the Allen Volunteer Fire Department.