Mikebriefs

HIGH POINT — Police have charged a man with first-degree murder after they say he fatally shot a teenager when he saw people tampering with a vehicle in his driveway in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
In addition to the murder charge, Davonte Tavon Strickland, 25, of High Point was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Following a report of shots fired, officers responded to the 500 block of Radford Street. The first officers to arrive searched the area for some 10 minutes before locating a 15-year-old boy on the ground beside a residence.
The teenager was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest and a gunshot wound to the arm. Officers began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died at 5:15 a.m.
Three other juveniles were taken to the police department for questioning, but would not provide any details about what happened prior to the shooting, police said.
During the investigation, detectives identified a person and location of interest. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of Radford Street, investigators say several items were seized from inside the residence.
COROLLA — Some fishermen came to the rescue of a newborn horse which was in danger of drowning in a canal on the Outer Banks.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says that the foal, named Beatrice, was born on Saturday. According to the post, a herd manager received a call around 6 a.m. that there was a foal struggling in the canal.
Owen Carson of Asheville said that he and his two fishing buddies saw the foal struggling as its parents stood at the edge of the canal. He said the group circled back and he got out of the boat and waded over to the foal, guided her around a seawall abutment and to the nearest boat slip.
Carson said he carried the foal to shallow water and coaxed her back to her parents.
WASHINGTON — A Beaufort County employee has been killed in a mowing accident, officials said.
The unidentified employee in this small city was mowing a ditch bank along a drainage canal behind two businesses around noon on Tuesday when his tractor rolled over and killed him.
— Staff and Wire Reports