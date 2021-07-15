Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

HIGH POINT — Police have charged a man with first-degree murder after they say he fatally shot a teenager when he saw people tampering with a vehicle in his driveway in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

In addition to the murder charge, Davonte Tavon Strickland, 25, of High Point was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Following a report of shots fired, officers responded to the 500 block of Radford Street. The first officers to arrive searched the area for some 10 minutes before locating a 15-year-old boy on the ground beside a residence.

The teenager was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest and a gunshot wound to the arm. Officers began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died at 5:15 a.m.

Three other juveniles were taken to the police department for questioning, but would not provide any details about what happened prior to the shooting, police said.