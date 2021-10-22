Mikebriefs

Head here

Fall armyworms are attacking lawns in the Southeast at an unprecedented level ― and it’s one of the worst invasions scientists have seen in decades.

The amount of tropical storms and hurricanes this year may have played a massive role in the resurgence of the pesky critters, experts say.

“The more rain, the more lush green, the more food available to them ― and they are crazy with that,” said Dr. Shimat Joseph, an entomologist with the University of Georgia.

Armyworms aren’t actually worms, however, they are striped caterpillars and the larvae of the brown moth.

Their life cycle from larvae to moth isn’t very long ― about 30 days in the summer and 60 days in the spring and fall. Adult moths live for nearly two weeks and lay up to 2,000 eggs in clusters of 100 to 200 underneath leaves.

But the moths aren’t turning lawns brown — it’s the larvae. By the time they’ve reached full size so has their ravenous appetite.