Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
Fall armyworms are attacking lawns in the Southeast at an unprecedented level ― and it’s one of the worst invasions scientists have seen in decades.
The amount of tropical storms and hurricanes this year may have played a massive role in the resurgence of the pesky critters, experts say.
“The more rain, the more lush green, the more food available to them ― and they are crazy with that,” said Dr. Shimat Joseph, an entomologist with the University of Georgia.
Armyworms aren’t actually worms, however, they are striped caterpillars and the larvae of the brown moth.
Their life cycle from larvae to moth isn’t very long ― about 30 days in the summer and 60 days in the spring and fall. Adult moths live for nearly two weeks and lay up to 2,000 eggs in clusters of 100 to 200 underneath leaves.
But the moths aren’t turning lawns brown — it’s the larvae. By the time they’ve reached full size so has their ravenous appetite.
This year’s spring weather created especially abundant vegetation for armyworms to feast on. The hot and dry summer led to the critters reproducing at an alarming rate and spreading as far as Michigan.
“We have storms every year, but we don’t have the population like we had this year,” said JC Chong, a professor of plant and environmental sciences at Clemson University.
Head here
Head here
SALISBURY — An anonymous donor has given $200 million to Catawba College — the largest gift in the school’s 170 years, officials said Thursday.
The Salisbury college has about 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students. The liberal arts school is consistently ranked as a top 10 regional college in the South by U.S. News and World Report.
Head here
Head here
NEWTON — Twice in the past two days, motorists in Catawba County have encountered an armed man impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to officials.
The suspect is not only dressed like a cop, but he drives an SUV “equipped with blue lights in its front windshield,” the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.
The impersonator stopped two motorists on Wednesday and Thursday. Investigators suspect he may have stopped others.
Both witnesses described the same man: A white male in his 30s who was not wearing a badge but displayed “other law enforcement type equipment.”