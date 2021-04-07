Mikebriefs

Head here
WAXHAW — The driver of a horse-drawn carriage in North Carolina is being credited with helping steer the horse and passengers to safety after a dog repeatedly attacked the animal as it was pulling the cart.
Bridger Medlin, the owner of the carriage ride company, said in a Facebook post Sunday that the driver tried to fend off the dog as it bit the horse on its face and legs Saturday in a Waxhaw park.
In a video of the encounter that was posted online, children onboard could be heard screaming as the dog lunged at the horse. The video showed the horse eventually kicking the dog away, before the dog collapses and someone holds it on the ground.
Medlin's post said the driver “risked her life to protect the riders and the horse, Miss Charlotte,” adding that the driver was able to “get the carriage riders off the carriage safely while fighting off the attacking dog."
The post said that the driver was hospitalized, but her injuries weren't detailed.
The dog belonged to a park visitor, according to the post.
CHARLOTTE — A Black motorist says a white North Carolina police officer threw her onto broken glass after he broke her car window with his baton in 2018, leaving her with multiple cuts that required hospital treatment, according to a lawsuit.
Danielle Helena Downing, now 39, of Charlotte, says in the lawsuit filed on April 2 in federal court in Charlotte, that Mooresville police Officer Josh Barlow used his baton to smash her car window as she was attempting to hand him her vehicle registration.
According to the lawsuit, Barlow then dragged her from the car and threw her to the pavement on top of the shards of glass, leaving her with numerous cuts and other injuries. Days later, Downing says in the complaint, she pulled a piece of window glass from her mouth.
Downing, who suffered numerous cuts and bruises along with a chipped tooth, was handcuffed and left on the ground, the lawsuit says.
— Wire Reports