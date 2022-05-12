Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — A civil rights leader says he won't stop raising his voice for the poor, uninsured and downtrodden, although his trespassing conviction for a demonstration five years ago at North Carolina's Legislative Building was allowed to stand.

The state Supreme Court refused last week to hear the Rev. William Barber II Barber’s appeal after the Court of Appeals in December upheld his misdemeanor conviction for second-degree trespassing in May 2017. His attorneys told the justices that the case merited review in part because it involved legal principles related to the First Amendment.

“I wear this conviction as a badge of honor," Barber said at a news conference, knowing that in the “grand span of history, the truth will be told and the truth will be known.”

As head of the North Carolina NAACP at the time, the Goldsboro pastor was leading dozens of people protesting the General Assembly's failure to expand Medicaid to more poor adults.

The Legislative Building rules prohibit noise from reaching levels that impair conversations and disrupt the ability of legislators and staff to carry out their duties.

The majority Court of Appeals opinion declared that Barber's free speech rights weren't harmed because he was removed from the General Assembly for the volume of his words, not the content. Barber said people have a right to assemble and bring grievances to legislators.

“I’m neither perfect nor always right, but as a gospel preacher and a bishop of the church, I’m supposed to preach in season and out of season,” Barber said.

CHARLOTTE — A crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Mecklenburg County left 17 people injured Wednesday morning, officials said.

One person had life-threatening injuries and another had serious injuries. One student refused treatment and the others were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

The bus and dump truck drivers were pinned in their vehicles and it took firefighters several minutes to free them both.

SUPPLY — Firefighters are trying to contain a wildfire that covered more than 500 acres in southeastern North Carolina on Tuesday and forced the shutdown of a highway, state officials said.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture said the Driving Creek Fire is 20% contained as personnel from the N.C. Forest Service and the Nature Conservancy respond.

Officials said the 568-acre fire started on Sunday in difficult terrain 6 miles (9 km) north of Supply. An initial investigation determined that the blaze was sparked by a lightning strike from weekend storms.

— Wire Reports