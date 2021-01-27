Local news in brief

City gets $9M

for virus relief

GREENSBORO — The city has been awarded nearly $9 million to help households struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money comes from the new $25 billion emergency rental program established by Congress in December.

The city had earlier applied to the U.S. Department of Treasury for financial assistance, which can be used for rent, utilities and other related housing expenses.

The City Council will consider formal acceptance of the money during its meeting next Tuesday. ​

N.C. man claims

$2M lottery win

LELAND — For Anthony Dowe, 2021 was off to a rotten start until it turned around with a winning lottery ticket.

The Brunswick County resident discovered he won $2 million in last Friday night's huge $1 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing — just hours after having some bad luck.

"I hit two deer with my brand new car," Dowe said. "So, I just got mad, went back home, got into bed and went to sleep. Then I woke up and checked my tickets."