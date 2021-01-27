 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local news in brief
0 comments

Local news in brief

  • 0

City gets $9M

for virus relief

GREENSBORO — The city has been awarded nearly $9 million to help households struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money comes from the new $25 billion emergency rental program established by Congress in December.

The city had earlier applied to the U.S. Department of Treasury for financial assistance, which can be used for rent, utilities and other related housing expenses.

The City Council will consider formal acceptance of the money during its meeting next Tuesday. ​

N.C. man claims

$2M lottery win

LELAND — For Anthony Dowe, 2021 was off to a rotten start until it turned around with a winning lottery ticket.

The Brunswick County resident discovered he won $2 million in last Friday night's huge $1 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing — just hours after having some bad luck.

"I hit two deer with my brand new car," Dowe said. "So, I just got mad, went back home, got into bed and went to sleep. Then I woke up and checked my tickets."

He claimed his prize Monday at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, taking home $1.4 million after federal and state tax withholdings.

Now, his outlook is a little different.

"It just feels great," Dowe said.

Staff and Wire Reports

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNCG School of Music director dies unexpectedly
Local

UNCG School of Music director dies unexpectedly

Dennis AsKew, 56, had been battling bronchitis and had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was hospitalized, bruce mcclung, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, told college faculty and staff via email.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News