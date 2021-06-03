Mikebriefs

 Skip to main content
Catawba Co. man wins big in lotterySHERRILLS FORD — A Catawba County man hit a top lottery prize on his way home from an out-of-town trip, saying “something told me to stop and get a scratch-off ticket.”

Timmy Childress of Sherrills Ford bought the winning Millionaire Maker $30 ticket at a convenience store near his home, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery said.

Childress was scratching off the ticket in the store when a friend walked up, distracting him.

“When I scratched it off, that’s when I realized it was big money,” he said.

After taxes, Childress took home $70,759.

