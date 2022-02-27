 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mikebriefs
0 Comments

Mikebriefs

  • 0

THOMASVILLE — A train passing through Davidson County on Saturday night collided with a car, killing the driver.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. in Thomasville, according to Amtrak. 

Officials said the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling south on Turner Street and turned right at a railroad crossing when it was struck. It's estimated that the oncoming Amtrak train was traveling between 65 and 70 mph.

According to Amtrak, the car was "obstructing the tracks." Still, it's not certain if the collision happened just as the car was crossing the tracks or had stopped.

Officials have not said if anyone else was in the car at the time.

Amtrak said 57 passengers were on the train, which was headed from Charlotte to Raleigh, at the time of the crash. No one on board was hurt.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties
Local

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties

Clemmons resident Meka Douthit EL, director of nursing at Moses Cone Hospital, was sworn in as president of the North Carolina Nurses Association in September. She’s only the fourth African American to oversee the leading professional organization for the state’s registered nurses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert