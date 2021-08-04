Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Beginning Saturday, the Guilford County health department is offering $100 gift cards to people who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the county.

The cards will be offered through August 31 or while supplies last.

And those who transport someone to a first dose appointment can get a $25 cash card (one card per visit).

The offers are limited to people 18 and older.

Cash cards will be available at all of the Guilford County health department's first-dose community and mobile clinics. For a list of of these vaccine clinics, visit www.GuilfordVaccination.com.

Cash cards will also be available at both Guilford County Public Health clinics at:

• 1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro.

• 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.

All clinics accept walk-in appointments and pre-registration is not required.

The cash cards are a part of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' incentive program to encourage more individuals to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.