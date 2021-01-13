Mikebriefs

Head here

FRISCO — A species of sea turtle that is rarely seen on the Outer Banks has been found dead in a marsh near the Pamlico Sound.

The leatherback sea turtle weighed upwards of 500 pounds and was lifted by crane onto a barge so it could be transported for examination.

Biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and National Park Service found no obvious cause of death. The investigation revealed no physical injuries, plastics in the intestines or major parasites.

But the animal's organs suggested the turtle was under physiological stress.

The list of things occasionally mistaken for UFOs is long, but among the oddest is a series of winter phenomena with odd names like sundogs, halos and sun pillars.

Examples began showing up last weekend on Facebook after 8 inches of snow fell on parts of the state.