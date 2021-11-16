Mikebriefs

Head here

SUNSET BEACH — A family’s beach vacation took an odd turn this week when they recently ran into a large deer in the ocean.

But that’s not the strange part. Video shows the buck was belly deep in the ocean, doing something akin to body surfing.

Nancy Byrd Bustle of Hartsville, S.C., says she was “mesmerized” by the sight of those antlers facing off with crashing waves.

“I was sitting up on shore and my sister-in-law happened to look down to our right and spotted it in the water,” Bustle said. “It was hard to make out for certain it was a deer, so I got up and walked down towards it and sure enough, I saw the rack on his head. We thought we were seeing things.”

The buck appeared to be “riding the waves,” she says, and it ventured neck-deep in the water at some points. She watched for more than an hour and says the deer was still in the ocean when they packed up and left.

“It honestly seemed to be enjoying the waves," she says. "He’d swim out pretty far and then come back into shore.”

