Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — Despite improvements to the state crime lab's turnaround time for testing DNA samples, Wake County prosecutors still wait up to nine months for results.
Officials said the length of time it takes to test samples could be drastically shortened to days, potentially even hours, when construction of a new DNA lab that will exclusively serve Wake County is finished.
Once completed, the 950-square-foot facility will become the first local government DNA lab in the Raleigh-Durham area, and the second of its kind in the state.
Currently, DNA evidence collected in Wake County is sent to the State Crime Lab, which serves 99 counties.
CHARLOTTE — Thousands of Wake County students were told to bring their own lunches Tuesday as a result of school cafeteria workers not showing up to protest low pay and working conditions.
Late Monday evening, the Wake County school system alerted families at more than 30 schools that a severe staff shortage may mean meals won't be provided on Tuesday.
Wake, like school districts across North Carolina and nationally, is facing major staffing shortages of cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other positions. As of Nov. 1, Wake had a 19% vacancy rate among cafeteria workers, forcing the remaining staff to do more to keep students fed.
SUNSET BEACH — A family’s beach vacation took an odd turn this week when they recently ran into a large deer in the ocean.
But that’s not the strange part. Video shows the buck was belly deep in the ocean, doing something akin to body surfing.
Nancy Byrd Bustle of Hartsville, S.C., says she was “mesmerized” by the sight of those antlers facing off with crashing waves.
“I was sitting up on shore and my sister-in-law happened to look down to our right and spotted it in the water,” Bustle said. “It was hard to make out for certain it was a deer, so I got up and walked down towards it and sure enough, I saw the rack on his head. We thought we were seeing things.”
The buck appeared to be “riding the waves,” she says, and it ventured neck-deep in the water at some points. She watched for more than an hour and says the deer was still in the ocean when they packed up and left.
“It honestly seemed to be enjoying the waves," she says. "He’d swim out pretty far and then come back into shore.”
— Wire Reports