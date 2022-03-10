Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — Officers responded to a "disorder" early Thursday morning and found a person with injuries, according to a news release from police.
The incident occurred at 1:38 a.m. Officers were called to the 600 block of West Terrell Street, where one person was treated at the scene by medical personnel, according to the release.
Police didn't provide details on what might have led to the person's injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal regulators fined a North Carolina electrical contractor more than $40,000 following the deaths of two young apprentices who were electrocuted while repairing downed utility lines after a storm in Alabama last year.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the penalties Tuesday against Pike Electric of Mount Airy.
The company, with 10,000 employees, was repairing electrical lines in the community of Adger when the workers were killed in late August 2021.
Investigators determined the company allowed the two workers, both 19, repair a 7,200-volt distribution line without taking all the proper safety steps and without sufficient training.
Pike Electric also didn't have enough people with first aid training on the crew, OSHA said.
ASHEVILLE — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been cited by state troopers for yet another traffic violation, including a stop last week for driving with a revoked license.
It was just the latest mishap for the conservative and controversial congressman, who has received citations three times in the last five months.
Last week, a state trooper stopped a car in Cleveland County at 10:26 p.m. after observing the vehicle traveling left of the center line. Cawthorn, who was identified as the driver, was found to have been operating the car with a revoked license and was charged with two violations.
In January, Cawthorn was stopped by a state trooper in Polk County for speeding and charged with driving 87 mph in a 70-mph zone, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Last October, Cawthorn was stopped on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County for driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone.
“Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of (District 11),” Cawthorn's office said in a statement.