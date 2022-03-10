Mikebriefs

Pike Electric also didn't have enough people with first aid training on the crew, OSHA said.​

ASHEVILLE — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been cited by state troopers for yet another traffic violation, including a stop last week for driving with a revoked license.

It was just the latest mishap for the conservative and controversial congressman, who has received citations three times in the last five months.

Last week, a state trooper stopped a car in Cleveland County at 10:26 p.m. after observing the vehicle traveling left of the center line. Cawthorn, who was identified as the driver, was found to have been operating the car with a revoked license and was charged with two violations.

In January, Cawthorn was stopped by a state trooper in Polk County for speeding and charged with driving 87 mph in a 70-mph zone, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Last October, Cawthorn was stopped on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County for driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone.