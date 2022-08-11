Mikebriefs

Head here

SEMORA — A deputy with the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after being shot while trying to serve court papers — the second such incident across the state in recent weeks.

Authorities arrested Kevin DeSilva who barricaded himself inside his home in the rural town of Semora for several hours after the shooting. He later surrendered to law enforcement.

The incident occurred in the late morning when two sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home to serve a domestic violence protective order. DeSilva began firing and hit one of the officers “multiple times,” authorities said.

Law enforcement agencies then converged on the scene, including the State Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s offices of Orange, Person and Alamance counties.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Masks will once again be required for visitors inside all Great Smoky Mountains National Park buildings due to another rise in infections of the COVID-19 virus.

The mask mandate will apply to all visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The policy was put in place after Blount, Cocke and Sevier counties, which encompass the park in Tennessee, are currently considered high risk areas. In North Carolina, Swain and Haywood counties that also connect to the park are considered medium risk.

Many parts of North Carolina are again experiencing a surge of the highly contagious respiratory disease.

GRANDY — Latoya Banks had a hard time convincing her mom that her lottery prize was the real deal.

“My mom said, ‘You’re joking with me. This is a prank,’” Banks recalled.

The 37-year-old won $150,000 from a $5 Super Loteria ticket. After collecting her winnings on Wednesday, Banks took home $106,516, according to officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery.

She bought her ticket from a convenience store in Grandy, a small community in Currituck County.

Banks, a mother of four, had a goal to buy a house for her children by the end of the year. She plans to use her lottery winnings to make that dream a reality.

“I was very shocked and I really still can’t believe it,” Banks said.

In addition to using the money for a house, Banks plans to put some of her winnings toward her children’s college expenses.

Super Loteria launched in April with five $150,000 prizes. One prize remains unclaimed.

— Wire Reports