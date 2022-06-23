Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

BOLIVIA — A Brunswick County woman's walk outside was fortuitous — she heard heard a cry for help from a far-off marsh and alerted authorities.

The county's marine patrol unit and a local fire department ventured into the marsh to locate the calls for help. In less than an hour, rescuers homed in own the person's cries to find a lone kayaker.

Authorities said he was tired and cold but otherwise uninjured.

Rescuers used a boat to pull the man to safety.

“Had this woman not called, the situation may have ended tragically," the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.​​

Head here

Head here

HOPEWELL, Va. — All four inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison in Virginia over the weekend are now back in custody, authorities announced.

Tavaraes Lajuane Graham, Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw left the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell around 10 p.m. last Friday. It was a couple of hours before their absence was detected.

Graham returned to the satellite camp and surrendered early Sunday and Branch and Shaw surrendered Tuesday. Willis surrendered on Wednesday.

It's unknown why they returned to the facility.

Bureau officials did not release any details about the escape but say an internal investigation has been initiated.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, its minimum-security satellite camps have dormitory housing and limited or no perimeter fencing. They provide inmate labor to the main institution and to off-site work programs.

Head here

Head here

WAYNESVILLE — Michelle McClure has a motive for playing the North Carolina lottery — and it’s not just the hope she would snag a jackpot. For McClure, playing the lottery is a way to support schools.

“I’m helping my kids get their education and that’s what matters to me,” said McClure, a Waynesville resident. “I can never lose if my money goes to my kids’ education.”

In her latest lottery play, McClure did a lot more — she won $200,000 in the Gold Standard game.

“I was sort of in a trance when I saw I won,” said McClure, who bought her $5 ticket at a convenience store in Waynesville.

McClure plans to use the winnings to pay off her mortgage and take a family trip to a water park in Tennessee.

“This really helps us out tremendously,” McClure said. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

— Wire Reports