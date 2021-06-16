Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
ASHEVILLE — A North Carolina county has adopted a plan aimed at reducing racism and racial disparities in multiple areas, ranging from higher death rates among Black babies to higher arrest rates among minority adults.
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to pass a racial equity plan that calls for measurable improvements in the health, education, income, criminal justice outcomes and other experiences of Black residents, the Asheville Citizen Times reported.
The vote by six Democrats and one Republican follows the county’s 2020 declarations that racism is a public health and safety crisis and that the county should join the nearby city of Asheville in giving reparations to Black residents for slavery, discrimination and racially motivated killings.
Democratic Commissioner Al Whitesides, the first African American to serve on the commission, called the plan the best of many he had seen.
“When you think of the contributions that we have made, the conventions that were taken away from us, and when you see that we don’t have the generational wealth that we should have, at least let’s start now making up for some of it,” Whitesides said.
Head here
Head here
DURHAM — Officials at a pharmaceutical plant have launched an investigation into the discovery of two nooses at a construction site in the past two weeks.
Merck and local authorities in Durham County are looking into the incidents. Plant management notified employees of the first noose just over a week ago. The second noose was reported to authorities last week.
David Bowser, a spokesman for the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, said there was “insufficient evidence to determine whether this incident was motivated by bias or hate.”
— Wire Reports