Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — A Wake County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after his conviction on charges stemming from a police chase during which he fired multiple shots at an officer, a federal prosecutor said.

Cedrick Tyler Armstrong, 37, of Zebulon was convicted last November of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents show that on October 2018, a police investigator in the small town of Wendell stopped a vehicle in which Armstrong was a passenger. A baggie from the glove box tested positive for cocaine, and police tried to remove the driver and Armstrong from the vehicle. The investigator got one of the cuffs on the driver before a struggle after which the driver fled and dragged the investigator about 25 feet.

Wendell police officers pursued the vehicle through multiple counties reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. During the chase, nine shots were fired from the passenger side of the vehicle at a pursuing Wendell police officer, and the chase ended out of a concern for public and officer safety.

Armstrong and the driver were found and arrested that night at a home in Raleigh.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation has armed itself with an advanced flood-warning system designed to help motorists traveling on roads, bridges and culverts during weather events.

The system will rely on a network of 400 river and stream gauges. Information will be passed on to department maintenance staff responding to flooded roads and washed-out culverts.

The last major storm to impact the state’s roads was Hurricane Florence in 2018. After that, the legislature gave the department a $2 million grant to develop sophisticated software and install more flood gauges. The system mostly taps into existing gauges operated by other agencies.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — A fresh foods manufacturer says it is expanding production in the Southeast with plans to invest over $42 million in a Gaston County production facility which will create more than 200 jobs.

Häns Kissle Co. will build a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing site in a corporate center just outside of Gastonia. The company plans to break ground next month and be operational by next summer.

Since 1984, Häns Kissle has made entrees, quiches and other ready-to-eat foods for supermarkets and foodservice customers throughout the U.S.

— Wire Reports