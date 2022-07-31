Mikebriefs

Head here

DURHAM — Duke Health is ramping up hospital security in response to a rise in attacks on its employees, the most recent of which occurred on Thursday morning.

Police arrested a patient, Stanley Scarboro, at Duke Raleigh Hospital early Thursday after he allegedly punched an emergency room nurse in the face, knocking her unconscious and breaking her nose and eye socket, according to police documents.

He is also accused of breaking a security guard’s finger and threatening several more people in the emergency room, the report read.

Scarboro is being held on a $30,000 bond at Wake County Detention Center for two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of communicated threats.

This is at least the second time this year that Duke Health staff members have faced violent attacks.

In January, a patient at Duke University Hospital in Durham grabbed a police officer’s gun during a struggle and fired multiple shots in the emergency room before being shot by another Duke police officer.

In response to these attacks, some locations, including the Raleigh hospital, have stationed more security guards in the emergency room, closed off some entrances to the public, and made calling for help in an emergency easier for staff, said Dr. Craig Albanese, executive vice president and COO of Duke University Health System.

Duke Health officials are in the process of analyzing data to see how many attacks have occurred at their locations.

“We are monitoring this data closely and looking at the entire spectrum of incidents — from uncivil behavior and verbal threats to physical violence,” officials said in a statement.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH — Two brothers were exploring a sandbar off a North Carolina beach when it began to vanish beneath the rising tide.

The 24-year-old and 12-year-old had walked out on the sandbar near the New River Inlet during low tide on Friday afternoon, July 29, to get a better look at a shrimp boat that was in the water, Chad Soward, chief of the North Topsail Beach Fire Department, told WCTI.

Christopher Githire, the brothers’ uncle, told WWAY that family members started looking for the pair as it neared dinnertime. He found their belongings on the beach but saw no other signs of them.

He asked others on the beach if they had seen them, and a woman pointed toward the shrimp boat, Githire told the outlet. That’s when Githire said he saw the two trying to swim back to shore from the disappearing sandbar.

“They weren’t moving into shore, you could see them swim, swim, swim, but then kind of like get pushed back,” he said, according to the outlet.

The family then called 911 after realizing the brothers were in distress, WCTI reported.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the beach access just before 4:45 p.m., Alice Derian, North Topsail Beach town manager, told McClatchy News in an email on Sunday, July 31.

Crews were able to rescue the 12-year-old but could not find the 24-year-old, Derian said.

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County announced it’s now categorized as high COVID-19 risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under the new risk factor, the county recommends getting a COVID test before gatherings, meeting outdoors if possible and masking in indoor settings.

Mecklenburg joins several neighboring counties like Rowan, Cabarrus and Gaston, which were classified as high risk on July 25. Union, Iredell and Catawba counties also have been classified as high risk.

“The change from medium to high in the county reflects a continued increase in positive cases, which has resulted in an increased burden on county resources,” Mecklenburg County said in a news release.

On July 20, County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said it was likely Mecklenburg would climb to high risk factor if current trends for hospitalizations and infections held steady.

The color-coded risk factor is determined by total number of new infections, number of hospital beds in use and total hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

— Wire Reports