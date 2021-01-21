Mikebriefs

Head here

WASHINGTON — The Rev. William Barber of Goldsboro delivered the homily at Thursday's interfaith Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service, which was largely virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was hosted by Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden participated in the event, which also featured performances by recording artists Josh Groban and Patti LaBelle.

Barber is a minister at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro. He has gained a larger profile since orchestrating the “Moral Monday” rallies in Raleigh while he led the North Carolina NAACP.

DURHAM — Mirroring action elected officials in Greensboro have taken, the City Council has unanimously passed ordinances that ban employers from discriminating based on hairstyles.

It’s an issue that Black people, especially women, say they’ve faced in their careers.

“It is absolutely a form of racial discrimination,” said Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry, who helped push for the legal protections.