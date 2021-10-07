Mikebriefs

Head here
ASHEVILLE — A national sorority has suspended activities at UNC-Asheville after almost all of its members left the school chapter over discussions on racial inequities following the death of George Floyd.
In August, 25 of the 28 members of the university's Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi Delta dropped their memberships.
After watching protests unfold in response to Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year, several of Alpha Xi’s members of color sought to begin a diversity, equity and inclusion committee within the sorority. They had also asked the national office to investigate allegations of racism within the organization.
Former Alpha Xi member Kayla Bledsoe said she left the sorority after complaints of racism weren't addressed. She explained that leaders, including Alpha Xi’s then-president, were opposed to the committee as soon as the idea was presented.
During the virtual committee workshops, several white sorority members showed disinterest and were often seen not paying attention, with their backs to the camera and doing other activities, Bledsoe said.
“I think it was just white people just not really wanting to talk about (race),” Bledsoe said.
CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County jail officer is facing criminal charges after having sex with an inmate.
According to officials, jailer Karen Payton also provided the same inmate with tobacco, which is another violation.
Payton, who was fired on Tuesday, had been with the sheriff's office since 2019. She is at least the fifth member of the Mecklenburg County jail’s staff, and the second female detention officer, to be fired in the last five months for misconduct ranging from driving under the influence to reported fights with inmates.
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an expansion to the county’s nondiscrimination ordinance to protect LGBTQ people and those who wear natural hair styles — a major development in a years-long battle over gay and transgender rights in North Carolina.
The ordinance prohibits discrimination for those newly protected groups at employers of every size.
With the vote, Mecklenburg County is on track to become the 13th local government, including Greensboro, to expand its local nondiscrimination ordinance this year.