Mikebriefs

ASHEVILLE — A national sorority has suspended activities at UNC-Asheville after almost all of its members left the school chapter over discussions on racial inequities following the death of George Floyd.

In August, 25 of the 28 members of the university's Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi Delta dropped their memberships.

After watching protests unfold in response to Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year, several of Alpha Xi’s members of color sought to begin a diversity, equity and inclusion committee within the sorority. They had also asked the national office to investigate allegations of racism within the organization.

Former Alpha Xi member Kayla Bledsoe said she left the sorority after complaints of racism weren't addressed. She explained that leaders, including Alpha Xi’s then-president, were opposed to the committee as soon as the idea was presented.

During the virtual committee workshops, several white sorority members showed disinterest and were often seen not paying attention, with their backs to the camera and doing other activities, Bledsoe said.