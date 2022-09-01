Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — Residents have a new tool to learn more about crime reported in their neighborhoods and across the city.

Greensboro police has announced that it recently partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to develop a "Community Crime Map" to provide the public with information about crimes in the city.

The Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the police department's records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map allows users to view basic information about incidents and filter by type of crime, location, date and time.

In addition to receiving timely alerts about crimes, residents can also sign up for "neighborhood watch" reports that email a breakdown of recent crime activity, according to officials.

Residents can access the Community Crime Map at communitycrimemap.com/.​​

Head here

Head here

KENLY — In the end to a bizarre drama, elected officials voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of their town manager weeks after the entire police department resigned over what it called a "hostile" work environment.

The Kenly Town Council voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate the contract of Justine Jones. Jones will likely finish out the rest of her duties this week.

In July, the town’s entire police force — which normally has eight officers — and two other town workers resigned. Former Police Chief Josh Gibson has said officers couldn’t perform their duties due to the workplace culture that was created by Jones, who took the job in June.

Mayor Tooie Hales said an investigation didn’t find evidence of a toxic work environment, but Jones was terminated because it was the “best way to move forward for the town.”​

Head here

Head here

CHARLOTTE — A new “diaper bank” is opening which will provide products to families who need help caring for their babies.

The Diaper Bank of North Carolina already operates three locations across the state.

Since March, the Diaper Bank has been collecting donations. Organizers are already hearing from families in the Charlotte community looking to get diapers, but folks seeking assistance will need to go through nonprofit organizations that partner with the bank.

Eventually, organizers hope to launch “diaper drops throughout the community” that would expand the diaper bank’s reach.

— Staff and Wire Reports