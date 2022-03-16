Mikebriefs

Head here

BURLINGTON — Authorities say a teenager faces multiple charges after a violent confrontation with his grandmother.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Monday. Alamance County sheriff's deputies arrived at a home in the 3700 block of Clapp Mill Road to see Noah Chandler Church, 19, assaulting his grandmother in the front yard.

Deputies intervened and detained the teenager.

Church's grandmother suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say they learned Church fired a single shot from a high-powered rifle in the direction of his grandmother, who was not struck.

It's not known what led to the altercation.

PITTSBORO — A schools superintendent in Chatham County has apologized for a mock “slave auction” in which white middle-schoolers pretended to sell their Black classmates.

“Actions such as these, they just do not reflect who we are as a school system,” Superintendent Anthony Jackson said after parents raised an outcry. “And I say, unapologetically, will not be tolerated in the school system.”

The school board adopted some policy changes and will also review the student code of conduct and discipline policies involving acts of racism. Some parents complained that several students involved were given just a one-day suspension.

A coalition of local groups called on the school board to address the situation at the J.S. Waters School in Goldston and require the instigators to apologize.

The mock auction happened in the presence of staff and faculty. The K-8 school has 195 students, most of which are white.

Parent Christy Wagner made an emotional plea to the school board, saying she had to explain to her biracial son why he shouldn't have to suffer such racism in silence.

“The reality is these acts of racism are not only happening here in Chatham County but across North Carolina and across the country,” said Wagner.

CHEROKEE — Gov. Roy Cooper and his former environmental secretary — now EPA Administrator Michael Regan — are celebrating the use of electricity to transport children to school in this western North Carolina town.

Both were expected to join leaders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to highlight what the tribe calls the first electric-vehicle school bus in the state.

The Eastern Band ordered the bus through a grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

— Staff and Wire Reports