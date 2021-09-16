Mikebriefs

Head here

MONROE — North Carolina's top health official wants the Union County school board to rescind a new policy that eliminates COVID-19 quarantine measures for most students and staff by 5 p.m. today, or “legal action may be required to protect the public’s health."

In a letter, Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, urged Union County's school board to follow required policies for quarantining, isolating and excluding students, teachers and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the respiratory disease.

Not following the rules poses “an imminent hazard to public health,” Cohen said.

“I want to highlight the concern that the action of the Union County Board of Education poses an imminent threat of serious adverse health consequences for students, teachers, staff and the public more broadly,” Cohen wrote.

Earlier this week, the school board halted COVID-19 contact tracing in schools and most quarantine procedures. More than 7,000 students who had been quarantining were allowed back in school Monday morning after the 8-1 vote.