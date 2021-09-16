Mikebriefs

Head here
MONROE — North Carolina's top health official wants the Union County school board to rescind a new policy that eliminates COVID-19 quarantine measures for most students and staff by 5 p.m. today, or “legal action may be required to protect the public’s health."
In a letter, Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, urged Union County's school board to follow required policies for quarantining, isolating and excluding students, teachers and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the respiratory disease.
Not following the rules poses “an imminent hazard to public health,” Cohen said.
“I want to highlight the concern that the action of the Union County Board of Education poses an imminent threat of serious adverse health consequences for students, teachers, staff and the public more broadly,” Cohen wrote.
Earlier this week, the school board halted COVID-19 contact tracing in schools and most quarantine procedures. More than 7,000 students who had been quarantining were allowed back in school Monday morning after the 8-1 vote.
Union County schools now will only make sure students stay home if they are showing symptoms or have tested positive, instead of requiring a proactive quarantine after a known COVID-19 exposure.
Cohen wrote that the county’s seven-day COVID-19 case average is more than five times above the threshold for high transmission.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — Police have opened an investigation after a woman was found unconscious and pulled from the surf at a beach.
At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, eyewitnesses said they saw a woman in the surf at Wrightsville Beach and took her to shore.
The woman was found unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. Police say the woman — identified as Sally Mertens, 78 — couldn’t be resuscitated and was pronounced dead.
FAYETTEVILLE — Charges have been filed against a Cumberland County man after his 17-month-old child was found dead inside a car outside his home, police said Wednesday.
Officers were dispatched to the home following a report of an unresponsive child. Emergency workers performed life-saving procedures, but the child was pronounced dead.
A medical examiner determined that the child died of heat-related injuries.
— Wire Reports