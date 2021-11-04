Mikebriefs

Head here

SYLVA — The N.C. Department of Transportation says work to replace a bridge on Interstate 40 in western North Carolina will benefit both motorists and wildlife.

According to the agency, plans to replace a bridge in Haywood County will include paths on each side of Cold Springs Creek to help wildlife migrate from one side of the interstate to the other without dealing with traffic.

In addition, NCDOT is evaluating the use of wildlife guards to prevent deer and elk from walking up the ramps. Transportation officials hope that wildlife will choose to cross under the bridge and reduce the possibility of accidents.

Head here

Head here

ASHEVILLE — Portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina were closed on Wednesday in advance of the state's first snow of the year.

Areas in the higher elevations were most at risk Thursday morning. The closure came after Mount Mitchell State Park, which is on the parkway, was shut down due to snow and ice.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the first snow of the season for the mountains, although it's not expected to be significant.

— Wire Reports