Mikebriefs

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed against Wilson County alleging that an emergency communications unit engaged in unlawful retaliation when it fired a worker who told supervisors that she had been sexually harassed on the job.
The department on Wednesday said that under the terms of a consent decree, Wilson County will develop and submit for approval revised discrimination and retaliation policies, investigation procedures for complaints of discrimination and training. The consent decree further requires Wilson County to pay Jennifer Riddle $100,000 in compensatory damages and back pay.
Riddle began working as a trainee for Wilson County Emergency Communications in 2017 and was soon sexually harassed by the agency’s assistant director. Riddle complained of the harassment and an investigation substantiated her claims, leading to the assistant director being fired.
After the firing, the lawsuit said, Riddle began experiencing hostility from her supervisor and co-workers. That led to a transfer and, eventually, her firing when she reported to the supervisors on her new shift that she had previously been sexually harassed and the department hadn’t effectively dealt with her harasser.
SYLVA — The N.C. Department of Transportation says work to replace a bridge on Interstate 40 in western North Carolina will benefit both motorists and wildlife.
According to the agency, plans to replace a bridge in Haywood County will include paths on each side of Cold Springs Creek to help wildlife migrate from one side of the interstate to the other without dealing with traffic.
In addition, NCDOT is evaluating the use of wildlife guards to prevent deer and elk from walking up the ramps. Transportation officials hope that wildlife will choose to cross under the bridge and reduce the possibility of accidents.
ASHEVILLE — Portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina were closed on Wednesday in advance of the state's first snow of the year.
Areas in the higher elevations were most at risk Thursday morning. The closure came after Mount Mitchell State Park, which is on the parkway, was shut down due to snow and ice.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the first snow of the season for the mountains, although it's not expected to be significant.
— Wire Reports