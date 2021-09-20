Mikebriefs

 Skip to main content
RALEIGH — North Carolina's unemployment rate declined slightly in August, the state Commerce Department said.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 4.3% compares to a 4.4% rate in July and marks a decline for the 11th consecutive month. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate had fallen to 3.5% but soared to 13.5% in spring 2020 because of lockdowns and commerce restrictions.

The number of people employed grew in August by 17,600 to 4.7 million, the Commerce Department said.

The government sector as well as the leisure and hospitality industry saw the largest declines in employment.

Questionable actions taken by North Carolina law enforcement officers might soon gain greater exposure.

Last week when Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill requiring the establishment of a state-maintained database tracking complaints about police, the legal minds behind Emancipate NC launched their own database of alleged law enforcement-related abuses.

Based in Durham, Emancipate NC is a coalition of lawyers, paralegals and community organizers. The group has taken on a number of topics related to racism, mass incarceration and criminal justice reform. The database tracking misconduct by law enforcement is the group's most recent project.

And it's different compared to the one run by the state. This database collects the experiences of the general public instead of information from official documents.

Emancipate NC's Cierra Cobb explained: "If you have any confrontation with a police officer ... you report your information. You report the officer. You can submit a video." 

DURHAM — Police say firearm thefts are up this year and gun owners are making it easy for thieves.

As of Aug. 31, 269 firearms had been reported stolen. That's a 4% increase from the 258 guns reported stolen during the same time in 2020, and a 15% increase from the 233 guns reported stolen in 2019.

More than half of the weapons were stolen from cars, and a majority of those vehicles were unlocked at the time, according to police.

The department could not provide figures on how many stolen guns were used in crimes.

The COVID-19 crisis led to a spike in gun sales around the state over the past year, as sheriff's offices saw applications for pistol purchase permits double or triple in the early months of the pandemic.

Wire Reports

