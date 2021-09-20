Mikebriefs

And it's different compared to the one run by the state. This database collects the experiences of the general public instead of information from official documents.

Emancipate NC's Cierra Cobb explained: "If you have any confrontation with a police officer ... you report your information. You report the officer. You can submit a video."

DURHAM — Police say firearm thefts are up this year and gun owners are making it easy for thieves.

As of Aug. 31, 269 firearms had been reported stolen. That's a 4% increase from the 258 guns reported stolen during the same time in 2020, and a 15% increase from the 233 guns reported stolen in 2019.

More than half of the weapons were stolen from cars, and a majority of those vehicles were unlocked at the time, according to police.

The department could not provide figures on how many stolen guns were used in crimes.

The COVID-19 crisis led to a spike in gun sales around the state over the past year, as sheriff's offices saw applications for pistol purchase permits double or triple in the early months of the pandemic.

— Wire Reports