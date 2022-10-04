Mikebriefs

Head here

WILSON — A stepmother has been arrested and charged with "malicious castration" after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including his genitals.

Medical staff determined the wounds were not self-inflicted and that some of them weren't current and appeared to be healing.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the Department of Social Services saying the child — whose age is unknown — was possibly being abused. That led to the stepmother's arrest a few days ago.

MOCKSVILLE — A 26-year-old woman was fatally shot after a man mistook her for someone else, authorities say.

Quintia Miller was staying at Rowan Point Apartments in Mocksville when she was killed on Monday.

Harold Reid Jr., 78, has been taken into custody for the shooting.

Officials believe that Reid went to the apartment complex looking for someone who was involved in a court case against him. Once there, Reid mistook Miller for the person he was wanting to find and confronted her.

U.S. Marshals and deputies were at the apartment complex around 7:30 a.m. looking for a wanted person in an unrelated case when they heard gunshots. They apprehended Reid and took him into custody.

LAURINBURG — The Rev. Paul Lemmond is known for giving Bibles out across Scotland County, particularly to high school sports teams.

He's been a part of the Scotland High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 15 years and started doing devotions for the Fighting Scots football team.

Originally, Lemmond never intended on handing out Bibles.

"I did a devotion on pray, read your Bible and go to church," Lemmond recalled. "One of the boys on the team said he didn't have a Bible. So, I got together with 12 people and they all gave $100."

Since then, programs such as "Bible Blitz" and "Bibles for Referees" have helped give the Holy Book to eight other schools in Scotland County.

"Most people don't understand (that) a coach actually spends more time with a child than a parent does. If they teach them a class, and then they've got them at practice and games, they spend a lot of time with them," he said.

The success of these programs has led to a record amount of Bibles donated this year.

"This year has been the best year we've ever had," Lemmond said. "We've already given over 1,600 Bibles."

— Wire Reports