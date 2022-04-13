Mikebriefs

Head here

BURLINGTON — A 94-year-old woman was struck over the weekend by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene, and police are trying to find them.

Officers responded to a local intersection around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday. The woman, whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman in the middle of the intersection when she was struck. The first vehicle was described as a newer model gray Honda Civic that was lowered, had a loud exhaust and dark tinted windows. The second vehicle was described as an older model black Mitsubishi Lancer with a red spoiler.

FORT BRAGG — Seven North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper who disappeared are now being held responsible.

The Army soldiers, who were based at Fort Bragg, were camping on Cape Lookout National Seashore when Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez was reported missing in May 2020. Roman-Martinez’s severed head washed up six days later, but his body was never recovered. The manner of his death is listed as a homicide, but no one has been charged with his death.

Court records state that the seven soldiers who were the last to see Roman-Martinez alive are all charged with conspiracy and are facing courts-martial. Several of them face other charges such as using LSD, disobeying a superior or making false statements.

Their trials are scheduled from May to September.

ANTIOCH — A K-9 being used by a Franklin County sheriff's office was killed in an exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect hiding in a crawl space under a home, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to a report of an armed robbery involving the theft of a vehicle over the weekend in Granville County. They found the vehicle that was stolen, but not the man accused of stealing it.

On Sunday morning, Granville County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fire in the township of Antioch and determined that the man might be hiding in a home's crawl space. They asked a special response team from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for help.

The man shot at Franklin County deputies, who returned fire, and a K-9 was hit. No one else was injured.

A crisis negotiator worked with the man and he eventually crawled out and was arrested.

— Staff and Wire Reports