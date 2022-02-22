Mikebriefs

WILMINGTON — The N.C. Department of Transportation has joined with the state Division of Marine Fisheries in a project to convert damaged concrete pipes into artificial reefs off the coast of Brunswick County.

The pipes were damaged by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence and had to be replaced.

Currently, the tons of concrete are at the Port of Wilmington. By the end of spring, they’ll be at the bottom of the ocean near Oak Island and the Shallotte Inlet.

The donation from NCDOT helps the state's wallet as well. The Division of Marine Fisheries has a $500,000 budget for the project and the free concrete is allowing their money to go a bit further. Otherwise, the cost to NCDOT to dispose of the pipes would be $65,000.

