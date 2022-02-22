Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
PINEVILLE — A search is underway for a man who led police on a slow-speed chase for over 30 minutes while driving a stolen construction vehicle.
Pineville police received a report Monday morning that the vehicle was stolen from Lancaster, S.C. The man driving it tried to evade officers, never going more than about 35 mph, before he drove the vehicle onto railroad tracks and into the woods.
After that, he fled on foot. Officers are searching the area with drones and dogs, said Capt. Corey Copley of the Pineville police.
Copley said it's still unclear how or why the vehicle was stolen. He added that the man didn't appear to be armed and believes he is still hiding in the rural area.
Spike strips that are used to stop fleeing cars during police chases would have been too small to halt such a large machine, Copley said. Neither the Pineville police nor neighboring departments have the kinds of industrial-sized spikes that could have slowed the vehicle down.
“It’s pretty unusual,” Copley said.
Head here
Head here
WILMINGTON — The N.C. Department of Transportation has joined with the state Division of Marine Fisheries in a project to convert damaged concrete pipes into artificial reefs off the coast of Brunswick County.
The pipes were damaged by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence and had to be replaced.
Currently, the tons of concrete are at the Port of Wilmington. By the end of spring, they’ll be at the bottom of the ocean near Oak Island and the Shallotte Inlet.
The donation from NCDOT helps the state's wallet as well. The Division of Marine Fisheries has a $500,000 budget for the project and the free concrete is allowing their money to go a bit further. Otherwise, the cost to NCDOT to dispose of the pipes would be $65,000.
Head here
Head here
HUNTERSVILLE — Two people have been charged in the death of a woman missing since July, authorities said.
In late January, the remains of the woman — identified as Alibria Kerns, 47, of Rowan County — were discovered in a residential area.
Cody Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death, Huntersville police said. Graham is already in custody in Michigan on unrelated charges.