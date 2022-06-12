Mikebriefs

WINSTON-SALEM — A Forsyth County woman has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from a church over seven years, police said.

Jane Carol Davis, 72, allegedly pocketed the money while she was treasurer of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Church leaders approached police in November and told them their suspicions about Davis. Investigators found that Davis had embezzled a total of $156,118 from Covenant Presbyterian between 2014 and October 2021.

Reached at her home on Tuesday, Davis told a local reporter that she was involved in taking money from the church. It was not clear whether she made any statements to Winston-Salem police, and she declined to say anything more Tuesday afternoon.

In 2019, Davis filed for bankruptcy, listing her monthly income at about $3,000.​

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will hire seven more school resource officers next school year and employ enhanced security entrance systems in schools across the district.

The district will employ the school resource officers on a full-time basis and cover their salary and benefits at a total cost of $455,000, according to a press release from the school district. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office will cover all other necessary expenses, such as their vehicle, uniform, and firearm.

Six school resource officers will split time covering multiple elementary schools. An additional School Resource Officer will be placed at Purnell Swett High School, bringing the high school's total to three. The third officer will be added because of increasing enrollment at the high school.

As cases of gun violence across the nation have increased in the past months, district leaders believe the added measures are necessary to protect students and staff within the Public Schools of Robeson County.

"We recognize that the recent tragedies that occurred have brought the issue of school safety to the forefront of everyone's mind. We want to ensure our parents and stakeholders that the Public Schools of Robeson County is a safe place for students to learn and grow," said Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

Federal authorities charged the Town of Spring Lake’s former finance director Friday with embezzlement, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft after a state audit found she had misspent more than $430,000.

Gay Cameron Tucker, 63, of Fayetteville embezzled more than $500,000 from the town while serving as finance director and accounting technician for the town, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release. An indictment alleges that she wrote fraudulent checks containing forged signatures of the mayor and town manager.

“City government officials are entrusted to spend taxpayer funds on public needs – not their own,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in the release. “Our prosecutors and law enforcement partners are committed to vigorously investigating all allegations of public corruption.”

The charges include one count of embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds, four counts of bank fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Tucker could not be reached for comment.

The indictment said Tucker wrote roughly $565,000 in forged checks with fraudulent signatures. Roughly $177,000 of that money went to “Heritage Place,” “Heritage House” or “Heritage,” the indictment said. The state audit released in March said town money went to Heritage Place Senior Living, where Tucker’s husband was being cared for.

Another $148,000 in checks were made out to Tucker, and the remaining $240,000 were made out to Bragg Mutual Federal Credit Union and deposited in an account Tucker had there, the indictment said. The embezzlement took place from

The FBI is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. Gilmore is prosecuting. Tucker appeared before U.S. Magistrate Robert T. Numbers, who appointed a public defender for her and released her without bail, federal court records show.

The News & Observer reported this spring that Spring Lake hired her in 2020 without conducting interviews or looking at a resume, though her background included multiple bankruptcies, tax liens, unpaid credit card bills and failed businesses.

The misspending and poor oversight in Spring Lake, a town of 12,000 bordering Fort Bragg, has prompted several proposed reforms that state lawmakers may take up this session. The state Local Government Commission took over the town’s purse strings last year.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who leads the commission and has been vocal about Spring Lake’s financial problems, said the indictment was “sad relief.”