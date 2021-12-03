Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says three of its jail officers have been attacked by inmates in an eight-day span, but they are back at work after briefly being hospitalized.
Maj. George Moore said that the inmates behind the attacks were placed in isolation.
Moore said one inmate attacked a jail officer after she asked him to wear a mask and he refused. The officer was struck in the head four times.
In a different instance, a federal inmate became enraged when he couldn't connect his tablet for a video visit. The inmate broke the tablet and the jail officer who responded was hit in the head nine times.
The recent string of assaults comes several months after another unprovoked attack.
Moore said a staffing shortage did not play a role in the latest attacks.
HIGH POINT — A teenager has turned himself in to police after more than 40 shots were apparently fired at an apartment complex, authorities said.
High Point police charged Lorenzo Antonio Aguilar, 18, on Tuesday.
Police officers went to Aguilar’s apartment complex about 1 a.m. on Nov. 19 after reports of gunfire. Several apartments were struck by bullets, and officers tried to contact the residents of each to ensure their safety. No one answered at what officers would later determine was Aguilar’s apartment.
Officers entered to determine if anyone inside was injured. Once inside, police found drug paraphernalia, vacuum-sealed bags, a firearm and a ballistic vest.
Police believe the incident is gang-related.
CHARLOTTE — A former manager at a North Carolina-based security company says in a lawsuit that she was fired because of her race and for raising concerns about what she said is a culture of racism.
The 18-page lawsuit was filed last week in Superior Court in Mecklenburg County, and names CPI Security Systems and CEO Kenneth Gill as defendants. It details what former call center director Kelley Phelps said is a “deep-seated culture of racism” at the company that eventually led to her retaliatory firing in August 2020 after 20 years with the company.
Phelps was told not to hire people with dreadlocks, and that Gill told a tanned employee “if you get any darker, we’ll have to seat you at the back of the bus,” the lawsuit said.