Mikebriefs

Police officers went to Aguilar’s apartment complex about 1 a.m. on Nov. 19 after reports of gunfire. Several apartments were struck by bullets, and officers tried to contact the residents of each to ensure their safety. No one answered at what officers would later determine was Aguilar’s apartment.

Officers entered to determine if anyone inside was injured. Once inside, police found drug paraphernalia, vacuum-sealed bags, a firearm and a ballistic vest.

Police believe the incident is gang-related.

CHARLOTTE — A former manager at a North Carolina-based security company says in a lawsuit that she was fired because of her race and for raising concerns about what she said is a culture of racism.

The 18-page lawsuit was filed last week in Superior Court in Mecklenburg County, and names CPI Security Systems and CEO Kenneth Gill as defendants. It details what former call center director Kelley Phelps said is a “deep-seated culture of racism” at the company that eventually led to her retaliatory firing in August 2020 after 20 years with the company.