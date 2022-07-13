Mikebriefs

Head here

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will begin installing body-scanning equipment in its middle schools this summer to ensure students don't have guns or other weapons.

Hugh Hattabaugh, the district's interim superintendent, said the technology is already employed in all 21 of the district's traditional high schools.

Guilford County Schools made a decision earlier this year to employ the technology as well.

“It may seem (like) an inconvenience, but I see it as a positive for our students,” Hattabaugh said. “This is another one of those important steps to keep our schools safe and orderly.”

The technology will be rolled out in phases beginning in August. Its implementation comes after guns turned up in the district's schools at a record rate during the last school year.​

WILMINGTON — A man trying to escape arrest ended up begging police to come get him after he jumped in a lake and began to drown, authorities said.

The strange incident happened around 12:30 p.m. last Saturday in Wilmington’s 100-acre Greenfield Lake, which is unsafe for swimming due to an increasing numbers of alligators.

Officers were attempting to serve a warrant on the 27-year-old Rocky Point man when he took off running, police said.

A helicopter was then called to help in the search.

“He was located shortly after running near Greenfield Lake and ... attempted to swim across the lake but was not able to make it,” police said in a statement. “As officers were preparing to enter the lake, the suspect began to drown and called for help.”

The helicopter hovered low over the man and dropped a life vest into the water. An officer then jumped into the lake and pulled the suspect to shore.

The drowning man was later arrested on a charge of communicating threats, and police added a charge of resisting arrest.

NEW BERN — One man was killed and a second man was wounded in a shooting outside a courthouse, police said.

New Bern police said that they received a call about the shooting near the Craven County Courthouse around 10:50 a.m. Officers responding to the scene found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital. Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23, was killed.

It's unknown what led to the incident. However, police said the shooting wasn't random and both men knew each other.

— Wire Reports