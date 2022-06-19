Mikebriefs

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GASTONIA — A girl in Gaston County drowned last weekend after climbing over the gate at a neighbor’s swimming pool.

Family members had pulled 6-year-old Za’myah Judge from the water and were attempting life-saving measures before first responders arrived and took over. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives found that the girl stacked several chairs against a neighbor’s pool gate, climbed over and entered the water.

Her brother told investigators that he ran for help when he didn’t see her resurface.​

