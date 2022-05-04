Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

MADISON — Local paraglider James Sutherland crashed his motorized ultralight craft on Monday evening near the banks of the Dan River, emergency workers said.

Sutherland, who was flying alone, was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health's trauma center shortly after the crash, officials said.

Family members said Sutherland, who apparently fell into a stand of tall trees, suffered a compound fracture of the femur and underwent surgery to repair it on Tuesday.

Authorities said Sutherland crashed in a wooded area off Dan Valley Road, about an eighth of a mile from the Madison town limits.

Sutherland was able to call 911 to report his accident and was conscious when rescue workers arrived at the site. Motorists who witnessed the crash also called for help.

Sutherland, an owner of Charlie's Soap, a manufacturer of a national and internationally popular biodegradable soap made in Mayodan and Stoneville, is known for floating over the region on most fair weather evenings.

Head here

Head here

WENTWORTH — The sheriff of Rockingham County is calling for an investigation after an inmate at the county jail died from a self-inflicted injury — the fourth suicide in 15 months.

Sam Page asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the latest death, which is standard procedure.

While jail officers were making inmate checks early Tuesday, they found the inmate had attempted to take their life. Officers and emergency medical workers gave aid to the inmate before he died of what a news release said was an “apparent self-inflicted injury.″

The unidentified inmate was booked into the jail early Monday.

Head here

Head here

ASHEVILLE — A mother and grandmother have been charged with murder and felony child abuse after a 3-year-old child was found dead in a Buncombe County motel.

Asheville police said Chantarica Nasha Matthews, 29, and Inga Torrence Matthews, 50, also are charged with concealing the death. They're being held in jail without bond.

Patrol officers were sent to the motel on Monday afternoon in response to a welfare check. When officers entered the motel room, they found a small child lying dead on the floor and two women in the room. Investigators said the child appeared to be extremely malnourished.

Detectives believe the women and child had been living at the hotel sporadically over some time.

— Staff and Wire Reports