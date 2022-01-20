Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — A 30-year-old Greensboro woman was killed Wednesday night in a rollover wreck after she was thrown from a car that was carrying her two children, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Christina Marie Durham was traveling east on Blumenthal Road near Pleasant Garden Road when her 2009 Nissan Sentra went off the road to the right, struck a ditch and overturned. Durham was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car during the crash; she died at the scene, troopers said in a news release.
Durham's children received minor injuries and were taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where they were treated and released, according to a highway patrol spokesman. The children were old enough to be secured in regular seatbelts and were belted during the crash.
The road surface condition in the area of the crash, from the recent winter storm, may have contributed to the accident, troopers said in the news release. The highway patrol is still investigating.
Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after three small lizards known as bearded dragons were found at a local storage center, authorities said Thursday.
Jamie Lee Sartin, 24, of Winston-Salem and Taylor Brianne Moore, 25, of Advance are each charged with cruelty to animals, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sartin and Moore are accused of intentionally depriving the animals of food and abandoning them, the sheriff’s office said.
Sartin and Moore received criminal summonses for the offenses and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.
Employees with Public Storage, at 4191 Bethania Station Road, contacted the sheriff’s office on Dec. 23 after they found three bearded dragons in a glass habitat while locking the storage unit for non-payment, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators determined the gate code assigned to that unit hadn't been used since late November, the sheriff's office said.
When the animals were discovered, they appeared to be breathing, but they were missing toes and were lethargic due to the cold temperature and possible lack of food and care, the sheriff's office said.
Bearded dragons are lizards with spikes under their chins, according to National Geographic.
The sheriff's office's animal services division took possession of the bearded dragons and contacted a local reptile expert for assistance.