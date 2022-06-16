Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Police say they arrested a 33-year-old man after he fired at officers from a hotel room Wednesday night and barricaded himself inside.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. at the Relax Inn in the 1700 block of McKnight Mill Road. It's not known what drew officers to the location, but Michael Eltorres Stirling Robinson Jr. opened fire as they arrived.

After hours of negotiations, officers arrested Robinson without further incident just before 11:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

Robinson had outstanding orders for arrest for possession of firearm by a felon, drug charges and multiple traffic offenses.

RALEIGH — A North Carolina lottery player has won a $1 million prize. Only one problem: They haven't claimed it.

Now, the winning ticket is set to expire in about two weeks, officials said.

“We want to spread the word about this prize in hopes of finding the winner before the ticket expires,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said in a news release. “Sometimes people leave their tickets in a night stand, the glove compartment of their cars and trucks, or tucked away in a wallet.”

RALEIGH — All elevators inside vacation cottages or similar short-term rentals in North Carolina would have to include life-saving space guards in legislation advancing in the state Senate.

The measure, which cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday and could be on the floor later this week, is a response to last summer's death of a 7-year-old child at a rental home on the northern Outer Banks. The Ohio boy became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft.

The bill would no longer exempt elevators in such short-term rentals from state Department of Labor regulation, although annual inspections wouldn't be required. These elevators would have to meet safety standards designed to prevent a small child from becoming trapped. That would include installing space guards or baffles that close the gap.

State Sen. Todd Johnson, a Union County Republican shepherding the bill, said such products cost roughly $150.

The elevator owner would have to tell the Labor Department the improvement was made, according to the bill. If the modification isn't completed, the elevator's electrical supply would have to be disconnected.​

— Staff and Wire Reports