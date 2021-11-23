Mikebriefs

Head here
CARRBORO — A t-shirt commemorating a particularly devilish online review could be the perfect gift for the foodie on your list.
This spring, a group of four maskless diners asked for a table at Luna Rotisserie & Taproom in Carrboro. Employees informed them at the time that the restaurant required patrons to wear masks to comply with the state's executive order. But the group refused to cover their faces.
On their way out, the diners swore never to return and promised a scathing online review. It ended up being a curse that turned into a blessing. At least that's how owner Shawn Stokes sees it.
Sure enough, a review popped up, giving Luna a one-star rating and claiming the restaurant was a hotbed of "satanic activity."
Rather than let the review sink the restaurant, Stokes decided to reclaim the power of the searing words by satirizing them on a t-shirt with an image of the mask-wearing devil, the complete review and one solitary star.
Suddenly the shirt is hot as, well, you know.
"It went kind of viral," Stokes said. "People really dug it."
GASTONIA — A suspect in an armed robbery was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after he took hostages.
Gastonia police said that the suspect fled the scene of an armed robbery on Thursday in adjacent Cleveland County. After the robbery, Cherryville police officers encountered the suspect while conducting a follow-up investigation into the armed robbery.
The suspect fled in a vehicle and several agencies gave chase. The suspect crashed, and after a pursuit on foot, Cherryville police encountered the man again and shots were fired.
During a search, police learned the suspect had gone to a deli between Cherryville and Bessemer City and taken hostages.
Gaston County law enforcement officers encountered the man and shots were fired, killing him.
SHELBY — A Cleveland County man reported missing more than two weeks ago has been found dead, and police think the woman he lived with is responsible.
Kings Mountain police reported finding Keith Adams, 60, late last week off a road in Cleveland County. Now, police have charged Darlene Black, 63, with first-degree murder.
Police found Black in South Carolina and she now awaits extradition to Cleveland County.