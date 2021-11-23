Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

CARRBORO — A t-shirt commemorating a particularly devilish online review could be the perfect gift for the foodie on your list.

This spring, a group of four maskless diners asked for a table at Luna Rotisserie & Taproom in Carrboro. Employees informed them at the time that the restaurant required patrons to wear masks to comply with the state's executive order. But the group refused to cover their faces.

On their way out, the diners swore never to return and promised a scathing online review. It ended up being a curse that turned into a blessing. At least that's how owner Shawn Stokes sees it.

Sure enough, a review popped up, giving Luna a one-star rating and claiming the restaurant was a hotbed of "satanic activity."

Rather than let the review sink the restaurant, Stokes decided to reclaim the power of the searing words by satirizing them on a t-shirt with an image of the mask-wearing devil, the complete review and one solitary star.

Suddenly the shirt is hot as, well, you know.

"It went kind of viral," Stokes said. "People really dug it."

Head here