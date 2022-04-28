Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

OXFORD — Have you ever seen somebody throw a telephone pole? For the "caber toss" and other feats of strength, check out the Highland Games on Saturday.

This the first time the venerable games have come to the Granville County town of Oxford.

"We're gonna have a fun time," organizer Buck Buchanan said. "A big time in a little city."

Around 40 athletes, men and women from 13 states, will be competing in the caber toss and other traditional Scottish athletic events.

"Caber" refers to a carefully cut, thin log of wood about the length and width of a telephone pole. Contestants will need to throw the caber so that it lands on one end — and over a high bar. Here's the catch: Cabers weigh a lot, around 160 pounds.

And the athletes will be tossing in the appropriate attire: knee-length kilts. Each unique design is associated with a Scottish clan.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the first-term Democrat from Raleigh representing the 2nd Congressional District said she's experiencing mild symptoms. She said she will quarantine and avoid traveling, in keeping with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I am grateful to be vaccinated and boosted,” she wrote.

Ross, 58, a former state House member and 2016 U.S. Senate candidate, is the latest political figure serving in Washington to announce a positive test.

Head here

Head here

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The annual lottery to view the synchronous fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park opens on Friday.

Every year in late May to early June, thousands of visitors gather near the Elkmont Campground to observe the Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. Since 2006, access to the area has been limited during the eight days of predicted peak activity in order to reduce congestion and minimize the disturbance to the fireflies during their peak mating period.

This year, park scientists predict that period will be June 3-June 10, according to a park news release. Those wishing for a vehicle pass can enter the lottery by visiting www.recreation.gov and searching for “Great Smoky Mountains Firefly Viewing Lottery." A total of 800 vehicle passes, 100 passes per night, will be issued.

All lottery applicants will be charged a $1 application fee. Successful applicants will automatically be awarded parking passes and charged a $24 reservation fee.

— Wire Reports