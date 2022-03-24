Mikebriefs

Head here

HIGH POINT — The city had its first traffic fatality of the year after a 29-year-old woman died in a car accident on Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m., police said in a news release. Elizabeth Nicole Brann of High Point was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman from Asheboro.

Officers and paramedics responding to the scene found a 2010 Dodge Avenger off the roadway. An investigation determined the car was heading east and failed to stop at the intersection of Gordon and Deep River roads.

The vehicle went off the road, struck a small embankment and became airborne, plowing into a small group of trees and a wooden utility pole.

The Asheboro driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. It's not known if Brann died on impact.

Police said that speed, alcohol and failure to wear a seatbelt were all contributing factors in the crash.

RALEIGH — A North Carolina-based nonprofit foundation that received $83 million to lend to small businesses struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic did not create procedures to ensure the public money was used properly, state auditors said Wednesday.

The performance audit declared Golden LEAF failed to monitor the federal coronavirus relief funds the General Assembly sent to the foundation in spring 2020.

The foundation's top leader took issue with the findings.

More than 1,250 loans were initiated from Golden LEAF. Companies could borrow up to $250,000, which could be used for business items like salaries, rent and utilities.

Auditors said that while recipients initially had to certify that they qualified for the loan and would limit its use to business needs, Golden LEAF did not perform procedures to ensure compliance.

Without such monitoring, Wood's office wrote, there was increased risk that proceeds could be misused.

BESSEMER CITY — A teenager from Cleveland County died from what may have been a road-rage shooting during rush hour on Tuesday night.

Gaston County police said the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. on southbound Interstate 85 near Bessemer City. The road was shut down for several hours.

Uriah Diondreus McCree, 19, of Kings Mountain was found “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.

— Staff and Wire Reports