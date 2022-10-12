Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — Thousands of North Carolina residents are no longer facing millions of dollars in debt to a Charlotte-area collector.

Attorney General Josh Stein secured a consent judgment for more than $23 million in consumer debt forgiveness for over 20,000 state residents from Gordon Scott Engle of Cornelius and his Texas-based debt collection companies, according to a news release Tuesday. More than 650 people also will receive full refunds totaling over $223,000.

Since 2018, Engle collected or attempted to collect on unpaid debts from North Carolina residents — even though he didn't have the correct registration or permits to operate in the state, according to the case filing by Stein.

“This debt collector operated illegally in North Carolina and took advantage of hardworking people,” Stein said in a statement.

Engle, who owns three collection companies, must pay $2,000 for each business registration violation, $1,475 in unpaid business registration fees and $20,000 in attorney fees and investigative costs, according to the consent judgment filed Monday in Wake County Superior Court.

Engle denies any wrongdoing but agreed to the compromise to avoid the burden of continuing litigation, according to the consent judgment.

MOUNT AIRY — Firefighters raced to the site of a deadly crash and found something surprising — their own SUV had been wrecked.

The Mount Airy Fire Department said crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. on Monday when they realized the crashed SUV had been stolen from their parking lot. The driver wrecked the vehicle near a highway, officials said.

“The subject was ejected and was found dead on arrival,” said authorities, adding that the SUV flipped several times before coming to rest on a traffic island.

Medical debt is a growing problem, especially in North Carolina, where one in five people have medical debt. The News & Record is working on a story about medical debt in the area. We’d like to talk to people who have faced medical debt or medical bills they were unable to pay.

Have you been affected by medical debt? Have you struggled to pay a medical bill? Has medical debt impacted your credit score, or ability to get care?

Send an email to jennifer.fernandez@greensboro.com or fill out this form: www.greensboro.com/forms/tell_us_ about_your_medical_ debt.

— Wire Reports