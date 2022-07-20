Mikebriefs

Head here

SURF CITY — A shark that leaped out of the water while hunting a bait ball grazed a surfer’s leg with its teeth on its way back down, a North Carolina fire chief said.

The woman was surfing near the Surf City Ocean Pier just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, when the shark jumped out of the water, Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson told McClatchy News.

The shark’s teeth cut her leg to the point where she may need stitches, but the wound was not considered a bite, he said.

“It was just those top teeth grazed her leg,” he said.

The woman declined to be taken to the hospital by ambulance and took herself there, Wilson said.

The animal was a spinner shark and measured about a foot long, he said.

Spinner sharks feed by “spinning out of the water in quick bursts of speed,” according to Oceana, an ocean conservation nonprofit. They generally hunt schools of small fish by swimming up through a bait ball with their mouths open. They can leap up to 20 feet into the air.

“They’re not aggressive at all,” Wilson said.

Surf City is about 100 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach. Wilson said most of the incidents involving sharks in the area are accidental encounters, such as people stepping on them or brushing up against their fins.

In the July 19 incident, the shark was not trying to attack the surfer; rather, the surfer was just, “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“It really is kind of a wild situation,” he said.

BLOWING ROCK — A western North Carolina town has issued a boil water advisory after a major water line break led to low pressure as well as a loss of water.

According to the website for the town of Blowing Rock, public works employees are trying to find the source of the problem, which was reported around 3 a.m. on Monday. The town said it's not known when the water will be restored.

The American Red Cross has set up a distribution point for one case of bottled water per family, and the town also said summer camp has been canceled for the day.

Residents who have any water have been advised to boil water for 15 minutes before using it. With the water off, residents were also advised to turn off their water heaters by turning off the breaker.

HARKERS ISLAND — Something dead washed up on North Carolina’s barrier islands, and experts at Cape Lookout National Seashore admit the discovery has left them searching for answers.

The park is now asking the public for ideas.

Two of the creatures were found, each resembling 6-inch-long black worms — but with bristles.

“Weird things found on the beach,” the park wrote in a July 19 Facebook post. “We need some help identifying these objects.”

“Our turtle patrol found them on the ocean side beach recently adjacent to a log covered in goose-neck barnacles. (No idea if they are connected to the log or if its just a coincidence.) So far, we’re stumped as to what they might be.”

Cape Lookout National Seashore is the southernmost part of the barrier islands known as the Outer Banks. The park is just south of Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Park staff suspect the creatures may be “a form of sea cucumber” or possibly a sea slug.

“But they couldn’t be matched to any images that were posted online,” officials wrote.

— Wire Reports