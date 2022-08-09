Mikebriefs

Head here

ARCHDALE — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.0 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:24 a.m. on Monday in the Triad.

Most people just east of Archdale may not have even noticed it. But if they did, the U.S. Geological Survey is asking the public to share their experience at earthquake.usgs.gov.

The depth of the quake was measured at a little more than 3.8 miles deep.

In March 2019, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck about five miles east of Archdale.

According to the federal agency, North Carolina residents have been subject to small earthquakes since at least 1776.

ARCHDALE — After rabid foxes attacked three people, residents in this small city are being asked to avoid wildlife.

Randolph County officials said that the attacks happened on separate occasions during July in Archdale, a city of roughly 12,000 people.

The foxes — which were tracked down in the Fernwood, Kreamer and West White Drive areas of Archdale — tested positive for rabies, officials said. Rabies is a disease that impacts the nervous system and causes about one to two deaths in the United States a year. Signs may include fever-like symptoms and itchiness before progressing into confusion, anxiety, hallucinations or other reactions.​​

Randolph County has urged residents to be wary of wildlife, including animals that approach them.

OCEAN ISLE BEACH — A Brunswick County woman learned over the phone that she hit the jackpot — but was skeptical at first.

“I told my husband, ‘Who calls you to tell you that you won money? That can’t be real,’” Lorie Turner recalled while laughing.

Turns out, the prize was no joke. Turner scored $146,052 in a second-chance drawing game.

“We were quite shocked,” the 56-year-old Ocean Isle Beach resident said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Now, the extra cash will help Turner transition into her next phase of life.

“We are coming up on retirement and we really want the house to be paid for before retirement, so this will put a huge dent in that,” Turner said.

After the big prize, Turner also has plans to treat her friends. She’s part of a group that meets once a month to eat and play the new scratch-off games.

Turner plans to invite the group to lunch so she can tell them about her big win. And "lunch would be on her.”

— Wire Reports