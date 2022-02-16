Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — If you’re ready to file your North Carolina state income taxes, you’ll need to wait just a bit longer.

The state already delayed the date it’s able to process tax returns until mid-February. Now, it's been pushed forward to Feb. 28.

And that's unusual. But tax season is starting later in North Carolina because the state budget was nearly five months late and included changes that impact this year’s filings.

The N.C. Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically.

Taxpayers can expect to begin receiving refunds in early April, according to the state agency.

The state is still in the process of testing and approving system updates to tax preparation software for businesses and individuals. You can check the status of the updates at ncdor.gov.

Jason Poole, a certified public accountant in Fayetteville, said that tax returns had been stacking up because the state hadn’t been ready to process them. But don’t delay starting to prepare them, Poole said, even if you can’t file them yet.