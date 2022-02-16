Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — One person was wounded Tuesday night during a shooting in the 2700 block of Patio Place, police said in a news release.
Officers found the victim at 7:22 p.m. That person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
No information on a possible suspect or motive was available.
The circumstances that preceded the shooting are unknown as well and police haven't released any other details.
CONCORD — Police in Cabarrus County say an officer shot and killed a burglary suspect Sunday after a confrontation at a car dealership.
According to Concord police, an officer on patrol discovered a burglary in process Sunday around 5 a.m. at a Nissan dealership on Concord Parkway.
Police say the officer observed a white male suspect trying to steal a vehicle. Police say the suspect ignored multiple commands to stop and a physical confrontation ensued.
It was then that the officer shot the suspect, who died at a nearby hospital.
RALEIGH — If you’re ready to file your North Carolina state income taxes, you’ll need to wait just a bit longer.
The state already delayed the date it’s able to process tax returns until mid-February. Now, it's been pushed forward to Feb. 28.
And that's unusual. But tax season is starting later in North Carolina because the state budget was nearly five months late and included changes that impact this year’s filings.
The N.C. Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically.
Taxpayers can expect to begin receiving refunds in early April, according to the state agency.
The state is still in the process of testing and approving system updates to tax preparation software for businesses and individuals. You can check the status of the updates at ncdor.gov.
Jason Poole, a certified public accountant in Fayetteville, said that tax returns had been stacking up because the state hadn’t been ready to process them. But don’t delay starting to prepare them, Poole said, even if you can’t file them yet.
“If everybody waits, that really puts us behind,” he said.