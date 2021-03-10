Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — Some GOP legislators still want to change laws that have allowed Gov. Roy Cooper to place severe restrictions upon businesses, schools and activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper was sued repeatedly during 2020 for orders that shuttered bars and bowling alleys and limited attendance for indoor church services. The Democratic governor won most court fights and defended his actions in the name of public health.

Lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully to overturn portions of Cooper's orders with their own legislation.

Cooper's attorneys have said he can act unilaterally when local governments can't respond effectively.

RALEIGH — Public schools will switch from showing the legal name of students on most state records to their chosen name.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction told school districts last week that its student information system will display a “preferred name” that will now be used on most records.