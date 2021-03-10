 Skip to main content
Mikebriefs
Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — Some GOP legislators still want to change laws that have allowed Gov. Roy Cooper to place severe restrictions upon businesses, schools and activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper was sued repeatedly during 2020 for orders that shuttered bars and bowling alleys and limited attendance for indoor church services. The Democratic governor won most court fights and defended his actions in the name of public health.

Lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully to overturn portions of Cooper's orders with their own legislation.

Cooper's attorneys have said he can act unilaterally when local governments can't respond effectively.

RALEIGH — Public schools will switch from showing the legal name of students on most state records to their chosen name.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction told school districts last week that its student information system will display a “preferred name” that will now be used on most records.

LGBTQ groups pushed for the change. They said that using the legal name harmed transgender students emotionally and put them at risk of being outed.

"It really protects the privacy of transgender students and respects their identity,” said Craig White of the Asheville-based Campaign for Southern Equality.

