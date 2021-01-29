Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
NAGS HEAD — The cost of beach nourishment projects along North Carolina’s Outer Banks will total $99 million.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the money is the most being spent on the Dare County coast in one year.
The beach nourishment projects are being conducted from Duck to Buxton. They're needed because storms often push the ocean over dunes into neighborhoods. Beaches can also become so narrow that waves at high tide lap at the doorsteps of oceanfront homes.
The cost of preventing beaches from shrinking is being offset by revenues from tax districts, federal and state help and levies on lodging.
The $99 million total is based on figures from a database that is kept by the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University.
The beaches are the economic engine of the tourism-based economy. But the price tag is raising questions from some about the sustainability of such efforts in the long run.
“What happens when you can’t afford to keep those beaches in place anymore?” said Rob Young, director of the program. “There will come a point where it will become so darn expensive they’re not going to want to do it anymore.”
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — An iconic North Carolina shopping center is changing its name to drop the connection to a family whose patriarch was a slaveholder before the Civil War.
Cameron Village, a destination for Southeastern shoppers when it was built northwest of downtown Raleigh in the late 1940s, will be known as Village District, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Regency Centers, based in Jacksonville, Florida, announced the change on Thursday.
The change will drop the connection to the Cameron family and to Duncan Cameron, who was one of the wealthiest people in North Carolina and one of the largest landowners and slaveholders in the South, according to historians.
James Wesley “Willie” York saw a newspaper story in 1946b about the advent of the suburban shopping center and decided to build one in Raleigh on a 157-acre tract northwest of downtown which was owned by Annie Cameron Smallwood.
The shopping center opened in 1949 and was the first built between Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, according to a news release from Regency Centers.
— Wire Reports