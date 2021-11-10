Mikebriefs

Head here
HIGH POINT — An 18-year-old man died late Tuesday afternoon after losing control of the motorcycle he was driving, police said in a news release.
Andrew Shea of High Point was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on West Market Center Drive near the Prospect Street overpass.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at 5:20 p.m. Police said the initial investigation determined that Shea was driving a 2008 Yamaha east on West Market Center Drive when he lost control of the motorcycle as he entered a curve.
The Yamaha went to the right and crossed the concrete median into the westbound lanes. After entering the westbound lanes, the Yamaha struck a 1993 Nissan pickup driven by Kevin Freeman, 41, of Archdale.
Shea was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash. It's not clear what caused him to lose control.
RALEIGH — The State Board of Education has approved a change to its attendance policy manual to make it an excused absence if a student is in quarantine or isolation as "a required state or local control measure."
Previously, the manual only listed quarantining or isolation as an excused absence when it was ordered by a local public health officer or the State Board of Health.
Students have been required to stay home after being exposed to COVID-19 even though there's no official health order given.
Allison Schafer, a general counsel for the State Board of Education, said that several school districts, lawmakers and parents were concerned about students potentially being marked with unexcused absences.
"Obviously we don't want our students to be counted as an unexcused absence for doing what they should do, which is quarantining when they have been exposed to COVID," Schafer said.
HARKERS ISLAND — A man's body has washed ashore on a quiet beach in Carteret County, authorities said.
The National Park Service said that the body of Gregory L. Miller, 65, of Durham was found on the north end of South Core Banks on Monday.
Miller was staying at the Great Island Cabin Camp, which is operated by the park service on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to officials.
Authorities have not said how Miller died.
National Park Service rangers and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office have begun an investigation.
— Wire Reports