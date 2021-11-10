Mikebriefs

Head here

HIGH POINT — An 18-year-old man died late Tuesday afternoon after losing control of the motorcycle he was driving, police said in a news release.

Andrew Shea of High Point was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on West Market Center Drive near the Prospect Street overpass.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 5:20 p.m. Police said the initial investigation determined that Shea was driving a 2008 Yamaha east on West Market Center Drive when he lost control of the motorcycle as he entered a curve.

The Yamaha went to the right and crossed the concrete median into the westbound lanes. After entering the westbound lanes, the Yamaha struck a 1993 Nissan pickup driven by Kevin Freeman, 41, of Archdale.

Shea was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash. It's not clear what caused him to lose control.

RALEIGH — The State Board of Education has approved a change to its attendance policy manual to make it an excused absence if a student is in quarantine or isolation as "a required state or local control measure."