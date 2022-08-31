Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Police say a 21-year-old Browns Summit man died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash Tuesday night with a car on Lawndale Drive.

Joshua Dungan was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Lawndale just before 9 p.m. and a Greensboro man was driving a car onto Lawndale from Beaconwood Drive when a collision occurred in the intersection, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The collision resulted in a fire.

CURRITUCK — A North Carolina House member has officially joined the state Senate — a seat he's already been campaigning to get.

Republican Rep. Bobby Hanig of Currituck County was the choice of GOP activists in several northeastern counties that compose the 1st Senate District to succeed Sen. Bill Steinburg of Chowan County, who resigned at the end of July.

As required by law, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper formally appointed Hanig last week. Hanig took the oath of office on Monday at the Currituck County Courthouse.

Hanig's Senate's term expires at the end of the year. He's already running in November for a two-year term in a different Senate district.

Hanig's switch also means a vacancy in the current 6th House District that he represented until Monday.

FAYETTEVILLE — Dozens of street signs have disappeared from across Cumberland County, sparking a mystery.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the 84 signs were stolen from 42 intersections near Fayetteville about two weeks ago.

It's not known how that many signs could be taken without attracting attention — or the reason behind the thefts.

Officials say the signs have since been replaced by a local shop at an estimated cost of more than $20,000.

“The sign shop worked diligently and swiftly to replace all the stolen signs from the reported locations,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Now, deputies are seeking clues in the lingering mystery. The sheriff’s office in its news release said it hopes people living in the area will check video from their surveillance and doorbell cameras.

Though officials continue looking for a possible motive, some social media users speculated about reasons behind the thefts. Several people said they figured the signs were stolen for scrap while at least one other person wondered whether the thief ran out of things to do.

— Staff and Wire Reports