Mikebriefs

HILLSBOROUGH — A Virginia mother of two is missing, and her family thinks she might have died in a fiery wreck in Orange County.

Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Virginia and his dog were killed two weeks ago when his tractor-trailer slammed into the N.C. 86 bridge over Interstate 85 in Hillsborough.

The crash shut down the overpass and traffic on the highway for most of the day, as crews cleared the wreckage and N.C. Department of Transportation officials assessed the damage. An NCDOT crew finished repairing the bridge and reopened it to traffic last Sunday.

McNeal was the only person thought to have died in the single-vehicle wreck until Alyssa Taylor's mother and sisters saw the news on social media while returning home from a trip to Florida.

"They were very, very close, and she's broken. I'm trying to help get some answers," said Lori Taylor. Alyssa's aunt.

The family suspects the 25-year-old mother was with McNeal and has contacted law enforcement in North Carolina and Virginia.

North Carolinians took to social media after a mysterious light was spotted over the weekend.

Photos and videos show a white and yellow beacon of light trailing through the sky. Others show trails of smoke disappearing into a treeline.

It seems people were witnessing a SpaceX launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida around 7:30 p.m. last Saturday. The rocket was topped with 52 Starlink satellites and could be seen from the North Carolina coast as it shot into outer space.

“Was something to see. Even caught what looked like a fireball or something coming from it near the tree line. Watched it fall from the sky,” Anessa Shaffer wrote in a Facebook post.

About nine minutes after take off, the Falcon 9 booster returned to Earth. 

The Starlink satellites will be added to SpaceX’s growing internet service.

CHARLOTTE — An eighth-grade student was arrested after posting a mass shooting threat to Instagram, police said on Monday.

Staff at Southwest Middle School shared the recent post with a school resource officer. Police tracked the account to a 14-year-old student, who can't be identified by North Carolina law because they are under 18.

Officers found no weapons at the student’s home. The student admitted to making the threat and was arrested, police said.

Wire Reports

