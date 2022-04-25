Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission is already seeing a spike in black bear reports this spring.
This comes as no surprise to wildlife experts — the state's bear population has grown over the past 50 years. At the same time, the residential footprint has gotten bigger as well.
People are moving closer into bear habitat and creating increased opportunities for close encounters with the animals.
"Most bears that wander into a residential area will quickly retreat to their natural habitat, particularly if no food source is around," said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Wildlife Commission's black bear biologist.