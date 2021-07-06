Mikebriefs

Head here
TARBORO — An Edgecombe County police officer has been placed on administrative leave after his gun went off and wounded a motorist who drove off from a traffic checkpoint and led the officer on a chase, authorities said.
Tarboro police that the motorist drove off from the checkpoint on Sunday morning after the unidentified officer smelled alcohol and marijuana in the car and asked about it. During the ensuing car chase, the motorist hit another car, then got out of his car and ran.
When the officer caught the motorist and tried to take him into custody, his gun went off, according to police.
RALEIGH — The top prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery's newest scratch-off game won't make you rich, but friends and family are sure to beg you for a ride in it if you win.
A Corvette Stingray and $100,000 top prizes in the $5 Corvette & Cash game can be won instantly, lottery officials said in announcing the new game over the weekend.
Odds of winning are 1 in 4.25 million.
Winners can choose a 2021 model, or a current model available, and pick their favorite options.
CHARLESTON — South Carolina's lone Democratic U.S. House member is joining with the other six Republican members to create a trail to help link and preserve Revolutionary War sites in North Carolina and South Carolina.
South Carolina leaders have tried for more than a decade to create the trail which would begin near Charleston, wind into the Midlands and into the North Carolina mountains and Piedmont.
Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn testified last month before a House subcommittee in favor of the Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act.
“It is a personal mission of mine to increase public awareness of, and appreciation for, natural, historical, scenic and cultural resources associated with the Southern Campaign,” Clyburn said on June 15. “It is my hope that the creation of this Heritage Corridor will also draw visitors to battlefields and historical landmarks located in communities across the Carolinas that are rich in history.”
In North Carolina, the trail would include Fort Defiance Historic Site, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, House in the Horseshoe State Historic Site and Moores Creek National Battlefield.
— Staff and Wire Reports