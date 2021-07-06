Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

TARBORO — An Edgecombe County police officer has been placed on administrative leave after his gun went off and wounded a motorist who drove off from a traffic checkpoint and led the officer on a chase, authorities said.

Tarboro police that the motorist drove off from the checkpoint on Sunday morning after the unidentified officer smelled alcohol and marijuana in the car and asked about it. During the ensuing car chase, the motorist hit another car, then got out of his car and ran.

When the officer caught the motorist and tried to take him into custody, his gun went off, according to police.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — The top prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery's newest scratch-off game won't make you rich, but friends and family are sure to beg you for a ride in it if you win.

A Corvette Stingray and $100,000 top prizes in the $5 Corvette & Cash game can be won instantly, lottery officials said in announcing the new game over the weekend.

Odds of winning are 1 in 4.25 million.